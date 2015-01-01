|
Giesbrecht CJ, Berens KA, Baker M, Williams S, Evans AD, Price HL, Bruer KC. J. Forensic Soc. Work 2023; 7(1): 91-110.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The present study adds to the growing body of knowledge on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by examining the experiences of Canadian child maltreatment investigators. Three focus groups were conducted with child maltreatment investigators (n = 16) from across Canada to investigate the impact of COVID-19 on child maltreatment investigators and the children and families they work with.
Language: en
Burnout; Child Abuse and Neglect; Child Investigators; Child Maltreatment; Child Protection; Covid-19; Forensic Interviewing; Workload