Abstract

Children of colour, especially non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic Native American, and non-Hispanic multiracial, continue to be overrepresented across every decision point in the U.S. child welfare system. Existing research has largely focused on documenting the existence of disproportionality, while there has been less focus on interventions and/or approaches specifically designed to reduce this social problem. This study sought to identify and characterize interventions and/or approaches utilized in child welfare for reducing racial disproportionality by conducting a systematic review following PRISMA guidelines. After reviewing over 1000 studies across eight databases, only three studies met criteria for inclusion in this systematic review. The articles all addressed prevention strategies aimed to address risk factors and subjectivity, while employing interventions across both family and organizational/community levels. Three themes emerged, community-wide targeted intervention, culturally responsive family preservation, and agency-specific initiatives, which captured the scope of intervention to the extent as possible.



RESULTS indicated that training, collaboration, and comprehensive reform are promising, yet large-scale systemic efforts must take priority for meaningful change to occur.

