|
Citation
|
Cerulli C, Missell-Gray R, Harrington D, Thurston SW, Quinlan K, Jones KR, Cross WF. J. Fam. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide risk is higher among violence-involved individuals. Intimate Partner Violence hotline workers are a critical source of support and can potentially be suicide prevention champions. Our primary goal was to examine the effectiveness of disseminating a free, online IPV--Suicide Prevention curriculum, via a randomized control trial, to hotline workers in ten states with the highest suicide and IPV homicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dissemination; IPV translational science; IPV Web-based training; Marketing strategies; Suicide prevention