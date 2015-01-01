|
Harlow S, Bachmann I. Mass Commun. Soc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Drawing from the protest paradigm and the mediation opportunity structure, this study textually analyzes mainstream and alternative media coverage of the 2019 inequality protests in Chile and the 2020 racial justice protests in the United States. In both cases, violence and forceful policing were linked to the protests, allowing this study to explore mediated violence and compare the discursive construction of the demonstrations, protesters, and police as articulated through 1) violence/damage, 2) repression, 3) oppression, and 4) blame.
