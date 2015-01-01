Abstract

Group therapy is an effective modality to treat various mental health concerns and is proven to have significant interpersonal benefits. Despite the high prevalence of sexual violence amongst college-aged women, there are limited contemporary models for providing a trauma-specific group for this population. This article describes an innovative eight-session group for victims and survivors of sexual violence. Offered in a university setting, this semi-structured group incorporates psychoeducation about trauma, self-compassion and mindfulness techniques, coping skill development, trauma processing, expressive and creative therapeutic outlets, and peer connections in a confidential, affirming environment. The theoretical grounding and evidence-based framework underpinning this group is described, along with a detailed account of the weekly group sessions. Quantitative and qualitative data from the pilot study are reported, with preliminary results suggesting this is an effective group therapy model for improving post-traumatic stress symptoms, well-being, resilience, and self-compassion. Limitations and future directions are discussed.