Watters KN, Yalch MM. Traumatology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
Sexual assault is a common problem on college campuses, but exactly how common it is varies greatly across studies. This variance may be related to what researchers ask about sexual assault (e.g., the wording of questions in measures about sexual assault exposure) and who they ask (e.g., in terms of gender and sexual orientation). However, there is little research on the degree to which what sexual assault survivors are asked and who is asked impacts prevalence of sexual assault. In this study, we examined how the frequency of different forms of sexual assault (e.g., unwanted sexual contact, rape) predicted acknowledgment of having experienced sexual assault using two different forms of measurement in a sample of college men and women exposed to sexual assault (N = 240) using logistic regression and configural frequency analysis.
Campuses; Cisgender; College Students; Colleges; Heterosexuality; Rape; Sex Offenses; Sexual Orientation