Citation
Mathias CW, Cavazos DM, McGlothen-Bell K, Crawford AD, Flowers-Joseph B, Wang Z, Cleveland LM. Harm Reduct. J. 2023; 20(1): e37.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Distribution of naloxone and training on its proper use are evidence-based strategies for preventing opioid overdose deaths. In-person naloxone training was conducted in major metropolitan areas and urban centers across Texas as part of a state-wide targeted opioid response program. The training program transitioned to a live, virtual format during the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration. This manuscript describes the impact of this transition through analyses of the characteristics of communities reached using the new virtual training format.
Keywords
COVID-19; Naloxone; Opioids; Overdose reversal; Training