Abstract

Recently, roadside lidar sensors have been adopted as a reliable measure to extract high-resolution vehicle trajectory data from the field. The trajectory-level data can be extracted from roadside lidar detection using a series of data processing algorithms such as background filtering, object clustering, object classification, and object tracking. However, the results from current methods are associated with trajectory fluctuations, indicating that vehicle trajectory optimization remains a challenge. Previous studies used traditional Kalman filters to optimize vehicle trajectories, but there remains room for improvement in the smoothing effect. This paper addresses the issue by presenting an effective method for trajectory smoothing using the adaptive Kalman filter. The proposed method demonstrates two significant highlights: a multipoint matching algorithm for velocity estimation, and a robust adaptive strategy for Kalman filter. The performance of the proposed method was found to be satisfactory after evaluation using field data collected at a site in Reno, Nevada. Additionally, the method can be implemented under simple prior assumptions, making it user-friendly for real-world applications.

