Abstract

Two-lane rural roads constitute a significant part of the roadway system in India. Geometric characteristics such as facility type, lane width, shoulder width, and horizontal and vertical alignments, are essential parameters that influence vehicle behavior and traffic flow characteristics on two-lane rural roads. Among all geometric characteristics, the magnitude of the grade most substantially impacts the operational characteristics of traffic flow on two-lane rural roads. The present study investigates the effect of grade on the operating speed and capacity of two-lane rural roads under mixed traffic conditions. Traffic video data for eight road sections with grades varying from 1% to 8% were collected under dry weather conditions. The investigation revealed a significant effect of grade on the operating speeds of different vehicle types. The operating speed decreased with an increase in the grade magnitude. The road capacity was derived by calibrating various single regime models. The Northwestern model was deemed appropriate to derive the capacity values, based on theoretical and statistical investigation. The results showed that the capacity decreases by 6.4% with every 1% increase in grade. Further, the effect of grade on passenger car units (PCU) of different vehicle types was investigated. For varying volume-to-capacity (V/C) ratios, it was observed that the PCU of heavy vehicles increases as the magnitude of the grade increases. The present study develops operating speed and capacity prediction models as an essential practical outcome. The developed models can facilitate planners and traffic engineers to estimate operating speed and capacity based on the magnitude of the grade.

Language: en