|
Citation
|
Singh Bisht L, Tiwari G. J. Transp. Eng. A: Systems 2023; 149(7): e04023059.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to assess the safety effect of the paved shoulder width of a 175-km six-lane rural highway in India. First, the applicability of the matched case-control (C-C) method in the case of highway segments with multiple crashes was assessed. Second, the safety effectiveness of the paved shoulder and other risk factors were evaluated using the matched C-C method. Three scenarios with different case definitions were developed using the matched C-C method and ordinal logistic regression. The study used 100-m segment-specific speed, volume, geometrics, roadside characteristics, and fatal crash data between 2016 and 2018. Developed scenario results suggested that the matched C-C method can assess crash risks on segments with multiple crashes by defining cases separately or considering the number of crashes as an ordinal variable.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Case-control (C-C) design; Low- and middle-income country (LMICs); Multiple crashes; Paved shoulder width; Road safety; Safety evaluation method; Six-lane highways