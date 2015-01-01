Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the distribution and incidence trend of injury mortality in residents in Yantai, and provide evidence for injury prevention and control in this area.



METHODS The surveillance data of injury deaths of residents in Yantai from 2012 to 2021 were collected. Excel 2019 and software SPSS 22.0 were used to calculate the crude mortality rate, standardized mortality rate of injury. The annual percent change (APC) and average annual percent change (AAPC) of the injury mortality rate and the standardized mortality rate were calculated by using Joinpoint regression model, and the trends were also examined.



RESULTS From 2012 to 2021, the crude mortality rate of injury in residents in Yantai was 53.02/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 35.48/100 000 with a downward trend with year (AAPC=−5.45%, P<0.001). The crude mortality rate of injury in men was 73.54/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 51.79/100 000 with a downward trend with year (AAPC=−6.67%, P<0.001). The top three causes of injury death in men were road traffic accident, fall and suicide. The crude mortality rate of injury in women was 31.86/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 18.78/100 000 with a downward trend with year (AAPC=−4.78%, P<0.001). The top three causes of injury death in women were road traffic accident, suicide, and fall. The crude mortality rate of injury in children and adolescents aged 0−14 years was 8.23/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 8.20/100 000 with a downward trend with year (AAPC=−8.79%, P<0.01). The top three causes of injury death in children and adolescents were road traffic accident, drowning and other unintentional injuries. The crude mortality rate of injury in residents aged 15−64 years was 43.45/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 35.13/100 000 with a downward trend with year (AAPC=−7.50%, P<0.001). The top three causes of injury death in residents aged 15−64 years were road traffic accident, suicide, and other unintentional injuries. The crude mortality rate of injury in residents aged ≥65 years was 137.27/100 000, and the standardized mortality rate was 126.86/100 000. There was no statistical difference in injury mortality rate over the years (AAPC=−1.98%, P>0.05). The top three causes of injury death in residents aged ≥65 years were road traffic accident, fall, and suicide.



CONCLUSION From 2012 to 2021, the mortality rate of injury in residents in Yantai showed a downward trend. The mortality rate of injury in men was higher than that in women. Road traffic accident was the first cause of injury death. There were different distribution characteristics of injury deaths among people with different age. Therefore, it is necessary to take targeted prevention, control strategies and measures.



Key words: Injury / Cause of death analysis / Trend analysis



===



目的 分析烟台市居民伤害死亡分布情况及发展趋势，为烟台市人群伤害防控提供政策依据。 方法 收集 2012--2021年烟台市居民伤害死因监测数据，应用Excel 2019和SPSS 22.0 软件进行粗死亡率、标化死亡率等指标计算，采用 Joinpoint回归模型计算死亡率、标化死亡率的年度变化百分比（APC）和平均年度变化百分比（AAPC），并进行趋势检验。 结果 2012--2021年烟台市居民伤害粗死亡率为53.02/10万，标化死亡率为35.48/10万，随年份变化伤害标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC＝−5.45%，P<0.001）。 男性伤害粗死亡率为73.54/10万，标化死亡率为51.79/10万，随年份变化标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC＝−6.67%，P<0.001），死因前3位分别是道路交通事故、跌落和自杀。 女性伤害粗死亡率为 31.86/10万，标化死亡率为18.78/10万，随年份变化标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC＝−4.78%，P<0.001），死因前3位是道路交通事故、自杀和跌落。 0～14岁儿童青少年伤害粗死亡率为8.23/10万，标化死亡率为8.20/10万，随着年份变化标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC＝−8.79%，P<0.01），死因前3位分别为道路交通事故、淹溺和其他非故意伤害；15～64岁居民伤害粗死亡率为43.45/10万，标化死亡率为35.13/10万，随年份变化标化死亡率呈下降趋势（AAPC＝−7.50%，P<0.001），死因前3位为道路交通事故、自杀和其他非故意伤害；≥65岁居民伤害粗死亡率为137.27/10万，标化死亡率为126.86/10万，随年份变化标化死亡率差异无统计学意义（AAPC＝−1.98%，P>0.05），死因前3位为道路交通事故、跌落和自杀。 结论 2012--2021年烟台市居民伤害死亡率总体呈下降趋势，男性伤害死亡率高于女性，道路交通事故为首位伤害死因，不同年龄段人群伤害死亡分布特点不同，应有针对性地采取防控策略与措施。



关键词: 伤害 / 死因分析 / 趋势分析

Language: zh