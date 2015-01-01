Abstract

Urbanization comes with the price of the negative complexity of crime. It is a reflection of the socio-demographic and permeability factors. This paper aims to integrate socio-demographic crime factors with street permeability to find the association with residential burglary spots. We first find the residential burglary hotspots area related to socio-demographic factors of the study area, then identify potential residential burglary risk areas based on the factors of street permeability and find the association of residential burglary with socio-demographics and street permeability factors in Akure. The methodology employed includes the Inverse Distance Weight factor analysis, space syntax, and the Poisson regression analysis. The findings showed hotspots of burglary within neighbourhoods, confirming the relationship between the factors. Issues identified herein denote some logical starting points for criminological engagement with the Sustainable Development Goals. In the conclusion, we discussed the implications for the statistical output.

Language: en