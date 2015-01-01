|
Jamal S, Newbold KB, Scott DM. Urban, Plann. Transp. Res. 2023; 11(1): e2197979.
Abstract
This study explores the automobility behavior of millennials (those born between 1980 and 2000) and older adults (65 years and older) and the factors that influence their automobility behavior using cross-sectional data from Hamilton, Ontario. This study focuses specifically on how automobility behavior of millennials and older adults is shaped by their socio-demographic characteristics, living arrangements, attitudes, and preferences toward transportation modes and residential location characteristics.
Keywords
Attitudes; automobility; millennials; older adults; perceptions