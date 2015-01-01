Abstract

Crash topology optimization is a typical nonlinear dynamic response structural topology optimization problem, which is one of the most difficult problem in the structural design field. The equivalent static load method (ESLM) provides a well-defined pattern to solve such difficult problems, which can convert a nonlinear dynamic response optimization into multi-load steps optimization problem with the equivalent static loads (ESLs). However, due to the large deformation in the crash condition and nodal characteristics of the ESLs, it is hard to solve the crash topology optimization directly using the standard ESLM. To expand the application scope of the ESLM, an improved ESLs calculation method is proposed by using the model order reduction method and energy principle, which only acting on some nodes and can be scaled adaptively. Correspondingly, to enrich the connotation of topology optimization, a crash topology optimization method is proposed by using the improved ESLs, which can solve the numerical problems in the design domain by guaranteeing the topology optimization with the improved ESLs perform in the linear rang. First, the principle of the standard ESLM is introduced, and corresponding problems and deficiencies in solving the crash topology optimization are summarized. Then, to solve the above problems, the improved ESLs calculation method is proposed. Meanwhile, the corresponding crash topology strategy is proposed based on the improved ESLs. Finally, to verify the effectiveness and engineering application value of the proposed crash topology optimization method, a test-verified frontal crash simulation model of the BEV front-end is established, and their safety parts are redesigned by using the proposed method. The results show that, the proposed method can effectively solve the crash topology optimization of thin-walled structures under large deformation crash condition. This method also provides a new idea and practical method for the crashworthiness and lightweight design of automobile structures.

