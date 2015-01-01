|
Citraro C. Public Health Institute journal 2023; 2023(4): e9.
(Copyright © 2023)
unavailable
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a global public health issue claiming the lives of approximately 700,000 people each year. Notably, studies show that indigenous people suffer significantly higher suicide rates compared to non-indigenous people and this is markedly evident within the United States of America and Canada. Some risk factors for suicide among indigenous people are the same as the rest of the population, however, there are certain risk factors that appear to differ in their importance for indigenous communities. In an effort to better understand the culturally specific suicide pathways amongst this population, and subsequently inform the development of community level suicide-prevention interventions, this review investigated the perceptions and experiences of suicide amongst at-risk indigenous peoples of the US and Canada.
At-risk; Culturally Relevant Interventions; Experience; Indigenous; Intersectionality; Perception; Suicide