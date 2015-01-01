|
Suicide is one of the most significant global mental health problems with high prevalence and mortality rate. It is a complex act, comprising a continuum from intention to attempt at death (Klonsky et al., 2016). More than 800,000 individuals die from suicide annually worldwide, accounting for 1.4% of global deaths (WHO, 2014). Suicides are mostly accompanied by a mental disorder, particularly depression (Dong et al., 2015). In China, the prevalence of depression is approximately 6%; there are ∼30 million people diagnosed with depression and the general standard suicide ratio in this group is 10%–15% (Lu et al., 2020). Clinically, the comorbidity between suicide and depression is of particular importance. Given the high rates of disability and mortality in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) of high suicide risk, it is necessary to predict and prevent the occurrence of suicidal behavior. Therefore, it is essential to identify the neuropsychological markers that are associated with suicidality in patients with MDD.
