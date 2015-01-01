Abstract

Male-on-male sexual assaults (MMSA) have been overlooked in the literature, especially in light of the offender's decisional sequence. Additionally, current studies have never been supported by a strong theoretical framework. Therefore, the present study aims to describe MMSA by investigating the heterogeneity of MMSA scripts as well as by highlighting how victim, offender, and crime characteristics influence the crime-commission process. Using a database provided by the French Ministry of Interior, a latent class analysis supported by the script approach was conducted amongst 459 cases of MMSA. The model was composed of 16 variables illustrating various stages in the crime-commission process and 23 variables related to the offender and victim's characteristics were used to assess external validity. The findings support the heterogeneity of MMSA and highlight the existence of four scripts, namely the Intimate Outdoor, the Acquaintance Indoor, the Coercive Indoor, and the Stranger Outdoor scripts. Our results do not only contribute to raising awareness on the issue of MMSA, but they also have various practical implications as they can be used to guide prevention and investigation efforts.

Language: en