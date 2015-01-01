Abstract

Domestic and family violence and child protection are core practice and research contexts for social work, and many articles in this Issue address these topics. As we know, domestic and family violence and child abuse constitute dangerous, violent and damaging episodes, often with life-threatening and even fatal outcomes for Australian women and children. We are reminded regularly through research findings, and in the media on a daily basis, that gender-based violence against women is widespread across Australia and the world. Violence is an ongoing, severe threat to the safety, freedom, health and wellbeing of women, children, families, and communities. A standout theme in this Issue is the intensely difficult practice context of domestic and family violence and child protection work. Equally evident are the targeted efforts by practitioners, policymakers, and researchers who sought to improve outcomes for women, children and families and, in undertaking this vital work, their commitment to optimising relationship-based collaborations.



Recent published reports (Commission for Children and Young People, Citation2022; Commission for Children and Young People WA, Citation2022; Queensland Family and Child Commission, Citation2022) informed us of the Australian incidence and prevalence of both child protection and domestic and family violence, and the many programs and interventions initiated. Yet we know this violence prevails. Marginalised groups and those individuals and families dealing with difficult and interrelated circumstances such as poverty, trauma, housing instability, mental health concerns, significant drug and alcohol issues, and those living in regional and remote areas with a lack of accessible services, remain overrepresented as victims/survivors and perpetrators.

