Citation
Wahid U, Legino R. Nyimak Journal of Communication 2023; 7(1): 109-130.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
National Commission for Women (NCW) recorded 2,500 cases of violence against women in January-July 2021. This figure exceeded the 2020 record of only 2,400 cases. The number of case complaints in 2020 also increased by 68 per cent compared to 2019, which recorded around 1,419 cases. Violence in dating relationships, characterized by patriarchal values, is one sort of violence that occurs frequently. This research uses the theory of violence, the concept of power relations, patriarchal politics, and date violence. The research focuses on power relations and patriarchal politics as causes of date violence. The findings indicated that dating couples experienced psychological and emotional violence but not sexual violence. The violence takes various forms, including hitting, scolding, ignoring, forcing, controlling, and harsh speech. Women are typically the victims, while men are the perpetrators. Power relations as the cause of power's emergence must be considered equal. The relationship is based on justice and equality, not overpowering the other. Patriarchal cultural values remain prevalent in socio-cultural construction, starting from the family. Because the media, particularly social media, are also a source of violence, the extent of the issue is growing. Various media information is used as a reference in developing relationships.
Language: en