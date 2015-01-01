Abstract

National Commission for Women (NCW) recorded 2,500 cases of violence against women in January-July 2021. This figure exceeded the 2020 record of only 2,400 cases. The number of case complaints in 2020 also increased by 68 per cent compared to 2019, which recorded around 1,419 cases. Violence in dating relationships, characterized by patriarchal values, is one sort of violence that occurs frequently. This research uses the theory of violence, the concept of power relations, patriarchal politics, and date violence. The research focuses on power relations and patriarchal politics as causes of date violence. The findings indicated that dating couples experienced psychological and emotional violence but not sexual violence. The violence takes various forms, including hitting, scolding, ignoring, forcing, controlling, and harsh speech. Women are typically the victims, while men are the perpetrators. Power relations as the cause of power's emergence must be considered equal. The relationship is based on justice and equality, not overpowering the other. Patriarchal cultural values remain prevalent in socio-cultural construction, starting from the family. Because the media, particularly social media, are also a source of violence, the extent of the issue is growing. Various media information is used as a reference in developing relationships.



Keywords: Dating violence, power relations, patriarchal politics



Komnas Perempuan mencatat telah terjadi 2.500 kasus kekerasan terhadap perempuan pada periode Januari-Juli 2021. Angka itu melampaui catatan tahun 2020 yang hanya 2.400 kasus. Jumlah pengaduan kasus pada 2020 pun naik 68 persen dibandingkan 2019 yang mencatat sekitar 1.419 kasus. Salah satu bentuk kekerasan yang banyak berlangsung adalah kekerasan dalam hubungan pacaran ditenggarai oleh nilai-nilai patriakhi. Penelitian menggunakan teori kekerasan, konsep relasi kuasa, Politik Patriarkhi, Kekerasan dalam pacaran (KDP). Fokus penelitian adalah realasi kuasa dan politik patriarki sebagai penyebab KDP. Hasil penelitian pasangan pacaran mengalami kekerasan psikis dan emosional, namun tidak mengalami kekerasan seksual. Kekerasan tersebut dalam berbagai bentuk, seperti memukul, memarahani, mengabaikan, memaksa, mengatur dan berkata kasar. Perempuan menjadi korban sedangkan laki-laki cenderung sebagai pelaku. Perempuan mengalami kekerasan. Relasi kuasa sebagai alasan munculnya kekuasaan harus dipahami setara dan hubungan dijalankan atas dasar keadilan, kesetaraan, bukan satu menguasai yang lainnya. Konstruksi sosial budaya mulai ruang keluarga masih kental nilai budaya patriarki. Persoalan semakin mengental karena media khususnya media sosial juga menjadi sumber kekerasan. Berbagai informasi media menjadi rujukan dalam membangun hubungan.



Kata Kunci: Kekerasan dalam pacaran (dating violence), relasi kuasa, politik patriarki,

