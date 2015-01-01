Abstract

This study examines sport practitioner experiences of an interactive installation, bringing to life athlete voices on the experience of abuse in sport. Guided by art-informed pedagogy, an immersive audio-visual experience was constructed. Sport practitioners, including sport coaches and sport psychologists, were invited to attend the exhibition. Sixty participants attended, 31 (n = 31, 15 females, 16 males, Mage = 27.4) provided post-event qualitative questionnaire reflections and seven (n = 7, 2 males, 5 females, Mage = 37.1) participated in semi-structured interviews to develop an in-depth insight into their experiences of the event. Our findings demonstrate that: (1) practitioners experienced the physical space of the event as "moving" and "difficult" both physically and emotionally, (2) the experience reverberated beyond the event, compelling participants to reflexively make sense of their emotions, and (3) empowered thoughts around practice and change. We reflect on the potential of interactive approaches to sharing data on sensitive topics within practitioner education.

