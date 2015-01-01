|
Ramoshaba DJ, Singwane TP. Int. J. Res. Business Soc. Sci. 2023; 12(2): 370-375.
(Copyright © 2023, SBFNET- Center for Strategic Studies in Business & Finance)
South Africa has been battling the scourge of the COVID-19 Pandemic which has negatively affected many individuals and families. The South African government imposed a national lockdown to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lockdown also brought more challenges such as increased violence cases. Against this background, this study sought to analyse the COVID-19 lockdown and domestic violence in South Africa. A non-empirical research design was used where documents from search engines such as Google scholar, EBSCOhost and ProQuest were sampled and reviewed using keywords and phrases related to COVID-19, lockdown and domestic violence to filter relevant data, restricted to 2002-2022. The inductive Thematic Content Analysis (TCA) was used to analyze the collected data.
COVID-19 pandemic; Gender-Based violence.; Lockdown