Abstract

Violence against women is not only restricted in India but also it is world wide. Women's are victim of domestic violence from ancient period of time. Generally domestic violence victim are women, children, adult and men. In our male dominant Indian society most of the percentage of victim is women. There are some reasons like slavery, illliteracy, dowry, emotional, sexual harassment and others for domestic violence. The concept, causes, analysis of domestic violence is well explained here with the help of phenomenon feminism. Feminism, women's movement definitely inspiring and enriching the others. Social, cultural, political movements, theories and moral philosophies for gender inequalities, equal rights also explained the feminism. The women's struggle for their rights is not only restricted in India but in world also focus such serious issues

Language: en