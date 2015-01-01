Abstract

Violence against women is an alarming issue in Balochistan, and women from all socioeconomic backgrounds are susceptible to domestic Violence in varying steps. It is contended that patriarchal descriptions of gender roles might strengthen the adopted inferiority of women. Therefore, it might not be a mere fluke that many women in Balochistan rationalize Domestic Violence for numerous motives. The present study aims to check out socioeconomic factors contributing to domestic Violence against women, and the research attempts to investigate the factors responsible for Domestic Violence against Women in Balochistan. The objectives of this study are: To Identify socioeconomic factors associated with Domestic Violence against Women. To know the attitudinal acceptance of women towards Domestic Violence. The findings illustrate that low socioeconomic status and attitudinal acceptance of women toward domestic Violence led to Domestic Violence against Women. Data shows that 34% of the respondents believed that the reason behind Domestic Violence is arguing with Husbands. Only 8 percent of the respondents favoured going out of home without telling the reason behind the Domestic Violence against them. The issue may be overcome by strengthening the implementation of existing laws, providing comprehensive support services and promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.



