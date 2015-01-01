Abstract

Neighborhoods have a profound influence on the likelihood of child maltreatment. Understanding the context in which parents live is critical for exploring risk and protective factors for abuse and neglect. Rural child maltreatment is understudied, and the extent to which neighborhood factors relate to maltreatment in rural areas is unknown. The current study sought to understand whether certain neighborhood-level characteristics that were found to be associated with hospital-based child maltreatment reports in a single urban Midwestern county in the USA held true in official statewide child maltreatment data across urban and rural contexts. Statewide zip code-level data for all child maltreatment investigations in the State of Michigan in 2019 were used to examine child maltreatment. In multivariate models, poverty rate was related to higher levels of official child maltreatment investigations in rural areas, but unlike the prior study, not in urban areas. Residential stability was related to lower levels of hospital-based maltreatment reports and official child maltreatment investigations in urban areas. A greater proportion of residents with at least a bachelor's degree and a greater proportion of individuals who speak a language other than English were both related to lower levels of maltreatment across both measures and contexts.

Language: en