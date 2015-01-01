Abstract

This study aims to find out what forms of child abuse are, know the importance of protecting children from child abuse, and what are the efforts to protect children from child abuse. This type of research is a qualitative research with case studies. This study uses field research in Petaling Village using primary and secondary data. Primary sources were obtained by researchers from interviews with class teachers, children's parents, and other informants. Sources of secondary data from classmates and closest family and obtained from documentation or reports stored in Petaling Village, in the form of children's data that the researchers did. The method used to collect research data is through interviews, observation, and documentation. The methods for analyzing research data are data reduction, data display (data presentation), conclusion drawing/verification. The results showed that child abuse or crimes against children are all forms of abusive behavior both physically, verbally, psychologically, emotionally and also sexually that can cause children to experience physical and psychological injuries and traumatize children given by their parents and closest people. which should provide protection for the rights of children.



Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui apa saja bentuk-bentuk child abuse, mengetahui pentingnya perlindungan terhadap anak dari Tindakan child abuse, dan apa saja upaya perlindungan terhadap anak dari child abuse. Jenis penelitian ini adalah penelitian kualitatif dengan studi kasus. Penelitian ini menggunakan penelitian lapangan di Desa Petaling dengan menggunakan data primer dan sekunder. Sumber primer diperoleh peneliti dari hasil wawancara derngan guru kelas, orang tua anak, dan informan lainnya. Sumber data sekunder dari teman satu kelas dan keluarga terdekat serta diperoleh dari dokumentasi atau laporan yang tersimpan di Desa Petaling, berupa data-data anak yang peneliti lakukan. Metode yang digunakan pengumpulan data penelitian melalui wawancara, observasi, dan dokumentasi. Adapun metode dalam menganalisis data penelitian yaitu reduksi data, data display (penyajian data), conclusion drawing/ verification. Hasil penelitian menunjukkan bahwa child abuse atau kejahatan pada anak ialah segala bentuk tingkah laku kasar baik secara fisik, verbal, psikologis, emosi dan juga seksual yang dapat menyebabkan anak mengalami luka fisik dan psikologis dan memberikan trauma kepada anak yang diberikan oleh orang tua dan orang terdekat yang sewajarnya memberikan perlindungan hak-hak yang dimiliki oleh anak.

