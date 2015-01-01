|
Puspa P, Sinaga SI. PAUD lectura: journal of early childhood education 2023; 6(2): 22-32.
Abstract
This study aims to find out what forms of child abuse are, know the importance of protecting children from child abuse, and what are the efforts to protect children from child abuse. This type of research is a qualitative research with case studies. This study uses field research in Petaling Village using primary and secondary data. Primary sources were obtained by researchers from interviews with class teachers, children's parents, and other informants. Sources of secondary data from classmates and closest family and obtained from documentation or reports stored in Petaling Village, in the form of children's data that the researchers did. The method used to collect research data is through interviews, observation, and documentation. The methods for analyzing research data are data reduction, data display (data presentation), conclusion drawing/verification. The results showed that child abuse or crimes against children are all forms of abusive behavior both physically, verbally, psychologically, emotionally and also sexually that can cause children to experience physical and psychological injuries and traumatize children given by their parents and closest people. which should provide protection for the rights of children.
