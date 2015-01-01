|
Alhowaymel FM, Alzahrani NS, Alharbi HF, Almarwani AM. J. Nurs. Scholarsh. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing)
unavailable
Introduction Childhood abuse could potentially cause negative health consequences later in life, where they influence individuals' physiological, psychological, and behavioral health. Screening for ACEs is not widely incorporated during routine primary healthcare. The information about past childhood abuse screening among adult patients is elusive. The aim of the study was to investigate healthcare providers (HCPs) practices, skills, attitudes, and perceived barriers related to past childhood abuse screening among adult patients in Saudi Arabia. Design Cross-sectional study.
Language: en
adverse childhood experiences; childhood trauma; health; healthcare providers; public health