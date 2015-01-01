Abstract

Introduction Childhood abuse could potentially cause negative health consequences later in life, where they influence individuals' physiological, psychological, and behavioral health. Screening for ACEs is not widely incorporated during routine primary healthcare. The information about past childhood abuse screening among adult patients is elusive. The aim of the study was to investigate healthcare providers (HCPs) practices, skills, attitudes, and perceived barriers related to past childhood abuse screening among adult patients in Saudi Arabia. Design Cross-sectional study.



METHODS Data were collected from healthcare facilities in the Riyadh and Madinah regions of Saudi Arabia using a self-reported questionnaire.



RESULTS A total of 126 HCPs completed the survey. Less than one-third of the HCPs reported routinely (usually or always) screening for childhood abuse. HCPs were more concerned that they would offend their patients by examining history of adversities. HCP practice location, the extent to which they think it is part of their responsibilities to screen for history of adversities, and their self-reported of adverse childhood experiences were significantly associated with screening practices for childhood abuse. Four perceived barriers were significantly associated with HCP screening.



CONCLUSION Screening for past adversities is vital for identifying childhood trauma among the public; therefore, we might participate in reducing childhood trauma and further controlling consequences in the future. Developing a screening form for childhood abuse or adversities and providing this form in healthcare settings are appropriate at this stage. Clinical Relevance Early screening for ACEs is recommended, which prioritizes health promotion and disease prevention. It is highly needed to increase HCP awareness toward childhood abuse, screening for it, and reflection on it.

