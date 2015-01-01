Abstract

The trends, causes, and prevention of road traffic accidents in the south Gondar zone district are investigated in this study. The escalating patterns and causes of death, morbidity, and property damage from road traffic accidents in developing nations, particularly Ethiopia, are causing considerable concern because of their impact on low-income countries. This article is divided into three sections, the first of which looks at the trends in road traffic accidents in the south Gondar zone district. Second, it aims to determine the causes of traffic accidents between 2015 and 2019. Finally, based on the study results, it is suggested that the zone implement road traffic accident prevention measures. Furthermore, the findings revealed that road traffic accidents in the zone primarily affected people aged 18 to 30, regardless of gender, and that the rate of occurrence begins to decline after age 31. As a result, road traffic accidents disproportionately impact economically active people, such as youths and young adults. According to the data, road traffic affected 93% of human variables, 5% of vehicle factors, and 2% of road and environmental factors. In order to reduce fatalities and injuries on south Gondar district roads, the essay recommends that the district administration prioritize road safety policy and law enforcement, as well as capacity building, education, and awareness creation, as well as cooperation and integration between and/or among all transportation stakeholders.

