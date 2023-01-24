Abstract

OBJECTIVE:To investigate the external factors that influence people to commit suicide during the pandemic.



Design: Mixed-method approach was used to examine the direct and indirect impact of pandemic on suicide. The study has assessed socio-demographic profile of suicide cases as well as the cause of suicide of those who committed suicide using police ledger data and socio-cultural autopsies. Using case study method, interviewed three families of the deceased and tried to understand the underlying factors, context and process that explains the complex phenomenon of suicide. Direct and indirect impact of pandemic on suicide.



Result: There is a clear mis-match in reporting of socio-demographic profile of suicide cases and the underlying reason for the same in police ledger vis-a-vis socio-cultural autopsy. Current case studies have revealed the process through which the deceased have committed suicide. Specifically, the reasons being financial crisis due to COVID-19, habits such as alcoholism, Gambling and extra-marital affair, lack of understanding between couple, lack of communication between the couples for a long period. It has also been noticed that the families had no idea the deceased was suicidal and were left alone during this vulnerable period. Since, excessive alcohol consumption was common in all three cases and due to their financial situation, these families could not afford treatment at a de-addiction center.



Conclusion: The current research discovered that the link between the lay counselor and people at risk of committing suicide could be a mobile application that aids in the recruitment of such people.



Key words: COVID-19, Suicide, Urban slums, mixed-method approach, Socio-cultural autopsy

Language: en