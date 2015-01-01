Abstract

Nurses have an important role in caring for patients with intentional self-poisoning. This study was attempted to explore the emergency department nurses' perception of caring for patients with intentional self-poisoning. The present qualitative study was performed using phenomenological method. This study was done on 14 emergency department nurses with experience in caring for patients with intentional self-poisoning. Data were collected through semi-structured interviews and transcribed verbatim. Data were analyzed using Colaizzi's method. Following data analysis, two themes and five sub-themes were extracted, which included being reluctant to provide care for patients with intentional self-poisoning (discomfort in providing care, and lack of desire to care for these patients) and comprehensive patient support (providing complete care and emotional support). Given that emergency department nurses are the first medical staff who face with intentional self-poisoning patients and play an important role in the care and treatment of these patients, it is necessary to improve their understanding of caring for these patients. In addition, their comprehensive support for these patients should be strengthened. Psychological support for nurses and training them on how to communicate with intentional self-poisoning patients and their families are also recommended.

