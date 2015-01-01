SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pietrantoni Z, Chitiyo J, Alasa V. Int. J. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42448-023-00159-8

Addressing child maltreatment is a global issue. School practitioners are at the forefront of identifying and reporting maltreatment. Researchers have consistently found that school practitioners report feeling unprepared to identify and report maltreatment. Despite this lack of perceived preparation, school practitioners are often responsible for identifying and reporting cases of maltreatment in many countries around the world. The purpose of this study is to share results from a child maltreatment preparedness survey of school practitioners in Fiji. This study will share results about school practitioner attitudes, knowledge, and training experiences in identifying and reporting child maltreatment.


Fiji; Maltreatment; Preparedness; School practitioners; South Pacific

