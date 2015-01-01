Abstract

An estimated 15.5 million children in the United States are exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) in their homes each year. Empirical data suggest that childhood IPV exposure is associated with a plethora of adverse outcomes such as poor behavioral regulation, reduced cognitive functioning, and greater aggressive behavior. Within this body of research, it has been suggested that IPV-exposed children are more likely to both perpetrate and fall victim to bullying than non-exposed children. This systematic review explores the relationship between IPV exposure and bullying perpetration and victimization in the existing literature and includes a discussion of individual- and family-level factors that have been considered in the association between IPV exposure and bullying perpetration and victimization. Building upon findings from a broader Evidence and Gap Map, this systematic literature review identified 14 articles that examined the association between IPV exposure and bullying perpetration and victimization. Of these 14 articles, 12 assessed the relationship between youth IPV exposure and bullying perpetration, and 75.0% of these articles (n = 9) found a significant relationship between IPV exposure and bullying perpetration. Ten of the 14 articles examined youth IPV exposure and bullying victimization, with 70.0% of the articles (n = 7) supporting this association. Individual- and broader family-level characteristics, including gender, race/ethnicity, mental health symptoms, other types of adversities, and parenting were also examined. The article addresses implications for research and practice, including methodological suggestions for future studies and avenues for potential intervention for IPV-exposed children experiencing bullying victimization and perpetration.

