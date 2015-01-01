|
Evans KE, Schmidt-Sane MM, Bender AE, Berg KA, Holmes MR. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(8): 1301-1319.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Among children exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV), their appraisals and beliefs about IPV have been identified as key cognitive factors that may explain the linkage between IPV exposure and other adjustment outcomes. Grounded in the cognitive-contextual framework, this systematic review summarizes empirical studies examining child IPV exposure, acceptance of IPV, and appraisals of IPV, including perceived threat, self-blame attributions, and coping efficacy. This study is part of a broader evidence and gap map (EGM) that systematically searched seven databases for quantitative studies examining the effects of IPV exposure on all potential child outcomes. Studies were screened and coded for inclusion if they focused on IPV-exposed children 17 years and younger, used a validated or reliable scale to measure child outcomes, and utilized a comparison group. This review examined a subset of 13 studies measuring children's acceptance and/or appraisals of IPV.
Acceptance; Appraisals; Children; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence exposure; Perceptions