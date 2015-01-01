|
Ballan MS, Freyer M, Romanelli M. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(8): 1367-1378.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This study explores pain among female survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) with disabilities. Women with disabilities are subject to higher rates of IPV than nondisabled women, and experience health problems related to abuse, including chronic pain. Resident records (N = 114) from a disability-focused domestic violence shelter were reviewed to examine relationships between demographic characteristics, histories of abuse, and pain characteristics including pain severity rating, pain's impact on daily functioning, and cause of pain.
Language: en
Disability; Intimate partner violence; Mental health; Pain