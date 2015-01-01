Abstract

In sub-Saharan Africa, research regarding young people's intimate partner violence (IPV) experiences is scarce. We provide national estimates of the prevalence, characteristics, and correlates of IPV among adolescents (aged 13-19; n = 1,182) and young adults (aged 20-24; n = 1,648) living in Uganda. We analyzed the Uganda Violence Against Children Survey data. Descriptive statistics were conducted using age-and-gender stratified samples. We also examined logistic regression models using age-stratified samples and testing gender as a potential moderator. Descriptive results indicated higher lifetime physical IPV rates among young adults (24.7%) compared to adolescents (12.3%). We found no significant difference comparing adolescents' (16.9%) and young adults' (14.6%) lifetime sexual IPV rates. There were notable age group and gender differences when examining specific sexual IPV types and first physical and sexual IPV episode characteristics. Significant IPV correlates across both age groups included being widowed, divorced, or separated (adolescents: aOR = 4.6, 95% CI: 1.6-13.5; young adults: aOR = 5.2, 95% CI: 2.5-10.8), being female (adolescents: aOR = 3.9, 95% CI: 2.2-6.8; young adults: aOR = 3.0, 95% CI: 2.1-4.4), witnessing parental IPV (adolescents: aOR = 1.8, 95% CI: 1.1-3.0; young adults: aOR = 1.7, 95% CI: 1.2-2.6), and poorer mental health levels (adolescents: aOR = 1.1, 95% CI: 1.04-1.1; young adults: aOR = 1.1, 95% CI: 1.1-1.1). Gender moderated the relationship between age and IPV, but only among adolescents (aOR = 1.4, 95% CI:1.1-1.9). IPV programs that are developmentally tailored for Ugandan young people are needed. These programs should promote gender equality and consider gender intersectionality. Policy changes around child maltreatment and early marriage must simultaneously occur for program success.

