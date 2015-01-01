|
Citation:
Cole HE, Gilbar O, Gnall KE, Eckhardt CI, Taft CT. J. Fam. Violence 2022; 37(8): 1419-1430.
Copyright:
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI:
PMID:
unavailable
Abstract:
This study examined the inter-relationships among posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, cognitive bias, executive functioning deficits, and intimate partner violence (IPV) outcomes in a sample of 104 military veterans who had served in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. Veteran participants completed questionnaires, a neuropsychological assessment, and a laboratory procedure assessing social information (SIP) processing biases during a single assessment, and collateral reports of IPV from intimate partners were obtained for 69 participants via telephone interviews.
Language: en
Keywords:
Executive functioning; Intimate partner violence; Social information processing; Trauma