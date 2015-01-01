Abstract

Little is known about how minor sex exchange (MSE) may impact violence victimization during adulthood. This study investigates potential associations between MSE and forms of interpersonal violence victimization in young adulthood, while controlling for additional forms of violence experienced in childhood and adolescence. Data from The National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (n = 11,500) were used in this analysis. Multivariable logistic regression estimated associations between adolescent victimizations and interpersonal violence in young adulthood, while controlling for demographic variables, adolescent risk behaviors, and child maltreatment. Although multivariable models found that MSE was not significantly associated with either form of interpersonal violence in young adulthood, adolescent IPV and community violence significantly increased the likelihood of IPV in young adulthood, and adolescent community violence significantly increased the likelihood of community violence in young adulthood. Adolescent risk behaviors, child maltreatment, and certain demographic characteristics were also associated with violence in young adulthood. Prevention, intervention, and screening efforts should consider how violence victimization across the life course--from childhood to young adulthood--impacts the experiences and needs of violence survivors.

Language: en