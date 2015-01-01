|
Citation
|
Miranda JK, Olivares N, Crockett MA. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(1): 105-116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The research on adolescents who have grown up around intimate partner violence (IPV) between their parents or caregivers has mostly focused on adolescent's victimization experiences and the negative impact of this type of violence on their mental health. More research is needed on how they respond to these experiences. The aim of this study is to understand adolescents' coping strategies regarding IPV between their parents or caregivers, from their perspectives.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Coping; Intimate Partner Violence; Narratives