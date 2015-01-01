|
Shariati A, Guerette RT. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(2): 203-214.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Following the rise of the novel coronavirus, de facto residential quarantines resulted either from executive stay-at-home orders, unemployment or through remote work requirements. One question that has arisen is whether the COVID-19 quarantines led to increases in domestic violence (DV), with research findings thus far being mixed. To further this understanding, this study examined whether the frequency and geographic dispersion of DV increased during stay-at-home and phased reopening periods of the pandemic in New Orleans, Louisiana while accounting for socio-economic determinants.
COVID-19; Crime patterns; Domestic violence; Family violence; Pandemic and crime