Abstract

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments enacted a range of public health measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. These measures resulted in school closures, social isolation, and job loss, which all contributed to increased psychosocial stress, particularly among families with pre-existing vulnerability factors. Given the relationship between increased psychosocial stress and intimate partner violence (IPV), this rapid review investigated change in the prevalence and correlates of IPV victimization during the first six months of the pandemic. PsycINFO, MEDLINE, Embase, PubMed, Scopus, and the Cochrane COVID-19 registry were reviewed. This search resulted in 255 unique results, of which 24 studies were included. There were 19 studies that examined changes in the rate of IPV from before the COVID-19 pandemic to during the pandemic. Of the studies examining changes in the rate of IPV, 11 found a significant increase. Key vulnerability factors contributing to the increase include low socioeconomic status, unemployment, a personal or familial COVID-19 diagnosis, family mental illness, or overcrowding. Six studies examined whether the presence of children in the home was associated with IPV, but the direction of this relationship was inconsistent. This review finds preliminary evidence of a relationship between COVID-19 induced stressors, pre-existing vulnerabilities, and increased IPV, which present important implications for policy and practice.

Language: en