Abstract

Support Over Silence for KIDS is a training program that equips bystanders with confidence and skills to defuse challenging moments between caregivers and their children in public. The purpose of this study was to assess the satisfaction with and effectiveness of Support Over Silence for KIDS within three training settings: a community organization, university, and children's hospital. Participants completed pre-program and follow-up assessments to capture demographic characteristics and change in behaviors, attitudes, self-efficacy, and perceived barriers related to bystander intervention. Participants completed an immediate post-program questionnaire to assess program satisfaction and post-program intentions. Univariate statistics were used to describe the demographic characteristics of the sample, bystander behaviors, and program satisfaction. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used to assess change between pre-program and follow-up. Sixty-six adults participated in the training program. Favorable outcomes were demonstrated at post-program for satisfaction with the program, future bystander intentions, and self-efficacy for bystander intervention. At follow-up, participants reported more favorable attitudes toward bystander intervention and significantly increased self-efficacy for intervention despite acknowledged barriers. Participants reported increased bystander intervention; at follow-up, none of the participants reported avoiding a challenging moment between a caregiver and their child in public. Support Over Silence for KIDS was effective in promoting supportive bystander intervention with caregivers navigating challenging interactions with their children in public. A bystander training program may help community members, university students, and hospital personnel respond in a positive way to caregiver struggles and create an environment where caregivers and their children feel supported.

