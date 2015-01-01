|
Mbilinyi LF, Neighbors C, Walker DD, Segar K, Walton TO, Roffman RA, Zegree J, Urion W. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(2): 333-346.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
This paper presents findings of a second trial evaluating telephone-based motivational enhancement therapy (MET) to motivate untreated and unadjudicated men who abuse their intimate partners to explore treatment options. Participants' perceptions of how their abuse is negatively affecting them personally are a highlight of the paper. One hundred forty-one adult men were recruited through social marketing and randomly assigned to the intervention (MET) or comparison (Mail) group. The MET condition consisted of two feedback sessions guided by a personalized feedback report on participants' intimate partner violence (IPV) and substance use. The Mail condition included a mailed educational brochure on IPV and substance use.
Language: en
Brief early interventions; Consequences to abuser; Intimate partner violence; Men of color; Motivational enhancement therapy; Randomized controlled trials; Telehealth interventions; Treatment seeking