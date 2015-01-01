Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a challenge in Brazil; the country is ranked 6th globally for femicide and one in four women experience physical and/or sexual IPV in their lifetimes. Safety decision aids (SDA) are tools for women experiencing IPV. Building upon previously developed and tested online SDA tools, we intend to adapt an SDA tool for use in Brazil. The purpose of this study was to examine the feasibility of a technology-based SDA to support Brazilian women living with IPV, tailored for the Brazilian context. Our participatory-action research approach built upon research between 2018 and 2019 at the House of the Brazilian Woman (HBW) of Curitiba, Brazil, a cross-sectoral one-stop center (OSC) providing comprehensive care for IPV survivors. Field research included observation, field notes, and in-depth interviews with twenty-eight (n = 28) participants (HBW staff and survivors). The results were grouped into four main thematic categories: advantages; uncertainties; barriers; and suggestions. The triangulated results showed that the majority of participants considered the SDA feasible, highlighting flexibility and confidentiality; information about IPV; and access to resources for formal help-seeking as advantages of the tool. Participants also expressed uncertainties about SDA's ability to increase women's safety and its accessibility for the most vulnerable. They made suggestions for improvement to meet the unique needs of Brazilian women. This study provided evidence on the potential of an SDA tailored for use within a comprehensive program of women survivors in Brazil. This step was crucial to inform the future implementation and evaluation.

