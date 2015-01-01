Abstract

Intimate partner violence, described as a global pandemic by the United Nations, has been found to disproportionately affect immigrant women. Many immigrant survivors of IPV are unable or unwilling to attend in-person services due to barriers related to immigration status, transportation, and social isolation. By providing remote support to women in abusive relationships, digital interventions can help address these barriers and ensure their health and safety. Research on safe and ethical approaches to digital service delivery for immigrant IPV survivors is a necessary first step to meeting these women's needs for remote support. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore considerations and challenges of conducting digital intervention research (online, phone and text) with diverse groups of immigrant women. Data was collected via 5 focus groups and 46 in-depth interviews with immigrant survivors of IPV from different countries of origin. In addition, data was collected via key informant interviews with 17 service providers. Participants shared safety, ethical and methodological challenges to accessing interventions, such as their abusive partner being at home or lack of safe access to technology. Further, participants shared strategies for safe data collection, such as scheduling a contact time when participants are afforded privacy and deleting evidence of the intervention to retain personal safety. The findings will be informative for researchers conducting digital intervention studies or practitioners engaging in remote intervention approaches with marginalized populations such as immigrant women at high risk of violence.

Language: en