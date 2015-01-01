|
Mengo C, Casassa K, Wolf KG, Bhuyan L, Ibrahim A. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(3): 463-476.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Historically, most research looking to improve services for domestic violence (DV) survivors has been designed based on the existing state of services, rather than using direct input from survivors. Building on this research gap, this study seeks to understand what "success" looks like for a broader and diverse population of survivors and service providers. Specifically, this study explored how survivors of DV, and service providers define "success" for survivors of DV. The researchers purposefully chose to keep the definition of success vague to allow participants to define what success is for themselves. This methodology aligns with the field shifting toward a survivor centered lens. Research questions guiding the study were: (1) How do survivors of DV define success? (2) Do themes for survivor-defined success align with service provider-defined program success?
Language: en
Domestic violence; Evaluation; Family violence; Program outcomes; Service providers; Success; Survivors