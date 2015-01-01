SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jumarali SN, Nnawulezi N, Eldridge K, Murphy C, Engleton J. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(3): 477-489.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00423-4

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Relationship Violence Intervention Programs (RVIPs) increase safety for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) by reducing the abusive attitudes and behaviors of their abusive partners. Researchers typically assess RVIP effectiveness by measuring abusive partners' recidivism, which is limited in capturing partners' behavior changes and determining whether survivors experience a reduction in abuse. This study explored survivors' hopes for their partners participating in an RVIP and survivors' perceptions of the RVIP's influence on abusive partners' behavior change.


Language: en

Keywords

Batterer intervention; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Relationship violence intervention programs; Survivors’ perspectives

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print