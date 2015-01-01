Abstract

Relationship Violence Intervention Programs (RVIPs) increase safety for survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) by reducing the abusive attitudes and behaviors of their abusive partners. Researchers typically assess RVIP effectiveness by measuring abusive partners' recidivism, which is limited in capturing partners' behavior changes and determining whether survivors experience a reduction in abuse. This study explored survivors' hopes for their partners participating in an RVIP and survivors' perceptions of the RVIP's influence on abusive partners' behavior change.

Language: en