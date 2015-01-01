Abstract

One-third of all women in the United States have experienced intimate partner violence, and when an abuser has access to a gun, the risk of intimate partner homicide increases fivefold. The inclusion of firearm restrictions in domestic violence protective orders (DVPOs) can reduce homicide risk; however, little is known about the implementation of these restrictions. Our study explores the processes Sheriff's officers use when serving emergency (ex parte) DVPOs with firearm restrictions.

Language: en