Blackwatters CR, Kafka JM, Moracco KE, Williams DS, Corbo AM. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(3): 557-569.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00411-8

One-third of all women in the United States have experienced intimate partner violence, and when an abuser has access to a gun, the risk of intimate partner homicide increases fivefold. The inclusion of firearm restrictions in domestic violence protective orders (DVPOs) can reduce homicide risk; however, little is known about the implementation of these restrictions. Our study explores the processes Sheriff's officers use when serving emergency (ex parte) DVPOs with firearm restrictions.


Language: en

Domestic violence; Firearm restrictions; Firearms; Intimate partner violence; Law enforcement

