Abstract

Gender-based Violence (GBV) during the perinatal period is a serious concern as it is associated with many adverse outcomes for both the mother and the baby. It is well known that violence is under-reported. Thus, official statistics (both police reports and survey data) underestimate the prevalence of violence in general and during the perinatal period specifically. In this study conducted in Canada, we sought to explore the barriers to and facilitators of women disclosing their experiences of GBV within healthcare services to safely facilitate more disclosure in the future and reduce the harms that arise from GBV. We used thematic analysis to analyze in-depth interviews with 16 healthcare providers (nurses, midwives and physicians) and 12 survivors of GBV. The data reflect three main themes: "raising awareness of gender-based violence", "creating a shift in the healthcare system's approach toward gender-based violence" and "providing support for survivors and care providers." Our findings suggest that the healthcare system should increase its investments in raising awareness regarding GBV, training healthcare providers to respond appropriately, and building trust between survivors and healthcare providers. Healthcare providers need to be aware of their role and responsibility regarding identifying GBV as well as how to support survivors who talk about violence. Expanding a relationship-based approach in the care system and providing support for both survivors and health care providers would likely lead to more disclosures.

Language: en